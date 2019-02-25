FULTON, NY – Hugh J. Kelly Jr., 82, of Fulton, passed away at home on Sunday, February 24, 2019, after a long illness, with his beloved wife of 60 years, Helen, by his side.

Born in Rochester, a son to the late Hugh Sr. and Esther Masucci Kelly, he was a long-time resident of Syracuse.

After serving in the Merchant Marines, Hugh retired to Fulton.

He was an amateur radio operator (K2DXL) and enjoyed beekeeping, fishing, running and gardening.

He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Helen J. Kelly.

Hugh leaves behind his wife, Helen Beasock Kelly; three children, Kathy (Dan) Vincent, Maureen (Matt Chabot) Kelly and Robert (Crissy) Kelly; grandchildren, Chris (Moriah) Davis, Ashley (Matt Foley) Davis, Casey Vincent, Cody Vincent, Becky (Dan) Ellingwood and Jake Kelly; brothers, Frank (Ginny), Tony, Phillip (Joy) and Michael (Cyndee); several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; Chad (Tabbatha Kimball) Firenze who has been with him through his illness, caring for him, a grandfather and grandson bond that will endure throughout eternity.

A special thank you to Oswego County Hospice who have helped his family through this difficult time.

There will be a calling hour on Thursday, February 28 from 4-5 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A private burial will be held in the spring at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...