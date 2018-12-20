Huhtamaki Donates More Than 100 Hams To Catholic Charities

FULTON – The employees of Huhtamaki recently donated more than 100 hams to Catholic Charities of Oswego County’s food pantry.
Mary Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director, said, “At this busy time of year, we are grateful to the employees of Huhtamaki for this generous donation. In addition, Huhtamaki also donated a check from money raised during an employee ugly Christmas sweater contest.”
For more information on supporting the food pantry or CCOC, contact Pekow at 315-598-3980, ex. 223.
