Huhtamaki Supports Fulton Block Builders in More Ways Than One

FULTON, NY – Mark Southwick and Joe McConnell recently presented Linda Eagan with a check for $1,000.00 to support the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) matching grant program.

“We recognize that our communities strengthen when we work as a team to build commonalities and support the causes that are essential for community health and vitality. One of our core values is to treat our world with respect. That means caring about each other, the environment and the communities where we do business. FBB’s mission to Restore City Pride -One Block at a Time is a program Huhtamaki is proud to support. We are especially proud of the resident’s support and belief in their community and properties, by resident’s investing three times the amount of the grant funds in 2017” said Southwick.

In addition to the financial support Mark and Joe spent time learning about the program from Linda and John and brainstormed more ways that Huhtamaki could lend more support to this program.

One of the most exciting ideas to come out of the session was Huhtamaki’s suggestion to help FBB advertise during the period that FBB applications are being accepted (January through March.)

Eagan and Munk both praised this idea as many in the community are still unaware of the program.

“Every way we can get the word out will help. FBB wants every homeowner in the city to know about this new community revitalization program and have the opportunity to apply. Putting a banner on the Huhtamaki building will be like having our own billboard” said Eagan.

The FBB Block Challenge is a neighborhood revitalization program that encourages groups of neighbors to collaborate on exterior improvements to their properties in order to build confidence in Fulton’s neighborhoods and inspire others to reinvest.

Each participating property owner in a Challenge Block is eligible to receive a dollar-for-dollar match on exterior improvements (visible from the street), up to $1,000.

If $500 is spent, a $250 match will be made. If $2,000 or more is spent the match will be $1,000. (minus taxes.)

Tips for a Competitive Application and Pre-applications are available on the FBB website: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/apply/

Huhtamaki proudly bears the name of its founder, Mr. Heikki Huhtamäki.

Young Heikki, a village baker’s son, established Huhtamäki Industries in 1920 in Kokkola, Finland.

Ever since then, they’ve followed his spirit of adventure in exploring new opportunities across the world. Their purpose is to help great products reach more people, more easily.

Today Huhtamaki operates around the world, manufacturing in six continents.

They continue to form important partnerships and to make acquisitions where it counts for their customers, as well as growing organically.

Right now, Huhtamaki is growing its presence in fast-growing regions, including Africa and the Middle East, making them well placed to serve both global and local customers.

