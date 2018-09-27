Humphrey Fellow To Meet With Oswego Police, Fire Departments

OSWEGO – The city of Oswego, in partnership with Syracuse University Maxwell School, will host a Humphrey Fellow from Azerbaijan Thursday, September 27.

Ismayil Abdullayev attended course work at Harvard University, George Mason University, Syracuse University and will visit Oswego on Thursday afternoon (Oswego Fire Department Headquarters, 35 E. Cayuga St., from 1-3 p.m.).

He will meet with members of the fire and police departments to discuss public engagement as well as students and faculty from Oswego Citi BOCES New Visions program to discuss youth engagement on policy issues.

His job shadowing objectives include learning about public

policy design (decision making and implementation) and a better understanding of the U.S. political system (checks and balances).

In Azerbaijan, Abdullayev is involved in the following projects: “Youth in Politics,” “Young Political Leaders for Peaceful Resolution of the NK Conflict,” and “Young Political Leaders,” an initiative of the European Council.

He currently works as the Regional Coordinator of Crisis Management Initiative in Baku, organizing local efforts to peacefully resolve the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict.

The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program provides ten months of non-degree academic study and related professional experiences in the United States.

Humphrey Fellows are selected based on their potential for leadership and their commitment to public service in either the public or the private sector.

The program fosters a mutual exchange of knowledge and understanding about issues of common concern in the United States and the Fellows’ home countries.

It offers Fellows valuable opportunities for leadership development and professional engagement with Americans and their counterparts from many nations.

More than 5,700 men and women have been honored as Humphrey Fellows since the program began in 1978.

Approximately 150 Fellowships are awarded annually.

Thirteen major universities in the United States host Humphrey Fellows.

These host universities are chosen for their excellence in the program’s designated fields of study and for the resources and support they offer Humphrey Fellows.

