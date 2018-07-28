Hundreds March In Annual Children’s Parade

OSWEGO, NY – Hundred of youngsters, their friends and families, marched from Breitbeck Park to the Novelis Family Park (West Park) on Friday in idyllic weather.

The annual Children’s Parade is considered by many to be the official start of Harborfest.

The parade drew an unofficial throng estimated at around 1,000 participants, from infants to adults.

The Mexico High School’s Matadors provided marching music for the event. Following the parade, the also performed in West Park.

The temperature was in the lower 80s with only slight humidity during the march.

To ensure everyone stayed safe, the Oswego Health Sun Patrol passed out sun screen to the marchers as well as those along the parade route.

As in years past, the parade route was lined with people; many of them cheering and taking pictures of the marchers as they went past.

Harborfest 2018 doesn’t slow down at all on Saturday (July 28).

The Children’s Musical, 101 Dalmatians, will debut at noon Saturday at the Family Tent.

Other performances are scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Saturday, noon and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday

There will music and activities at all the venues.

Saturday in Breitbeck

11:30 a.m. – Count Blastula

1:15 p.m. – Jess Novak Band

3:15 p.m. – FATE

5:30 p.m. – F5

7:45 p.m. – Hard Promises

9:30 p.m. – 31st anniversary Grucci Fireworks Show

10 p.m. – Off the Reservation

Saturday at East Park

11:30 a.m. – Climbing Stars

1:15 p.m. – Bazmati Vice

3:30 p.m. – Gabe Condon Solidarity Band

5:45 p.m. – Svetlana & the Delancey Five

8 p.m. – The Skyla Burrell Band

9:30 p.m. – Grucci Fireworks Show

Saturday in West Park

11 a.m. – The “Spoon Man”

noon – Children’s Musical: 101 Dalmatians

1:15 p.m. – World Record Balloon Stunt Show

2:30 p.m. – The “Spoon Man”

3:30 p.m. – World Record Balloon Stunt Show

4:45 p.m. – Children’s Musical: 101 Dalmatians

For more information, visit www.oswegoharborfest.com

