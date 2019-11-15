Hundreds Race in Annual Mexico MS Turkey Trot

MEXICO — A little rain and mud didn’t slow down the hundreds of participants in the annual middle school Turkey Trot.

The race, held on Nov. 5, featured students in grades 5-8 along with a number of teachers.

The 1.5-mile course started just outside the auditorium and wrapped around several athletic fields before finishing back near the starting line. After finishing the race, students got to enjoy apple cider and apples.

The race is directed by health teacher Richard Lenahan.

Eighth-graders Hunter Herrington and Avery Mack were the first male and female finishers from the entire school.

Listed below are the top three boys and girls from each grade level:

Gr. 5 Girls: 1. Aubrey Herrington; 2. Madalynn Nagel; 3. Mack Brynn.

Gr. 5 Boys: 1. Ian Bigelow; 2. James Law; 3. Noah Gagnier.

Gr. 6 Girls: 1. Kaylee Messick; 2. Avery Willis; 3. Aubrey Shaffer.

Gr. 6 Boys: 1. Aiden Bartlett; 2. Brayden Mack; 3. Carter Robert.

Gr. 7 Girls: 1. Zoe Grzesik; 2. Izabel Taylor; 3. Adriana DiManto.

Gr. 7 Boys: 1. Dominick Alfano; 2. Preston Searor; 3. Collin Derby.

Gr. 8 Girls: 1. Avery Mack; 2. Madison Neville; 3. Emma Scott.

Gr. 8 Boys: 1. Hunter Herrington; 2. Ethan Becker; 3. Everett Bryant.

