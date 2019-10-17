I Take This Man – A Hilarius Comedy For The Whole Family

OSWEGO – Five remarkable actors have spent the last six weeks studying lines, learning where to walk on stage and developing a character that six weeks ago they didn’t know existed.

Add in a director who made the artistic decision to put them all together and work at molding a cohesive troupe of players that would and could entertain a bunch of strangers.

Sound like an impossible dream?

What are the chances that it would all come together?

Well to Sherri Metz’s credit it not only has come together but this cast has far exceeded any expectations one could have set.

As put by Linda Loomis in a recent article of the show: “Credit goes to director Sherri Metz for wisely balancing the power of stock figures – dumb blonde, beat cop, smart roommate – with the need to meet a modern audience’s sensibility. Nothing seems overdone; she gives viewers credit for bringing their own vast experience with situational comedy to the show. She brings madcap, but not slapstick to “I Take This Man.”

There is one more weekend to see this funny show in its original home at the Civic Arts Center of Oswego on October 18, 19 at 7:30 p.m. and at a 2 p.m. matinee on October 20.

The cast and crew then move the entire show to the Church of the Resurrection in Oswego for two nights of dinner and theater on October 25 and 26 with dinner starting at 6:30 and the show to begin at 7:30.

Dinner and show are $30 per person or $10 for the show only.

It’s a home-cooked meal with homemade deserts so you can’t go wrong for the price.

For more information, go toat: oswegoplayers.org and book your reservations or call the box office at 315-343-5138 and make your reservations over the phone.

