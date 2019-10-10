‘I Take This Man’ Opens October 11 Featuring Nelson Metz in the Cast

OSWEGO – Nelson Metz is no newcomer to the Frances Marion Brown Theater.

A long-time member, actor and director for the Oswego Players, Metz always finds his mark in any role he takes on the stage.

In his last visit to the stage, he played the frustrated father of the bride in “What the Rabbi Saw,” with comedic timing that made the audience laugh out loud each time he found himself in the middle of the ongoing mayhem.

This time, as Jud, the innocent policeman, he gets caught up in an unbelievable scheme of a young woman who asks him to carry Bret, an unconscious Boston Marathon runner, to her apartment to recuperate.

Although Jud tries desperately to stay out of the mix, he gets pulled back into the craziness over and over again as the plot thickens.

The result, Metz as Jud gets to show his stuff as a fine actor again which will surely delight all those who watch.

The show also marks another opportunity to work with Sherri, his wife, who is directing this production.

When asked if she was treating him well with her direction cues on stage, he responded with a big smile and said quietly, “most of the time.”

Metz plays along side Adele and Eric Cronk husband and wife team and Mike Tuso and Amy Prieto who balance out a great team of actors.

“I Take This Man opens October 11 in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, at the Civic Center of Oswego, Fort Ontario Park.

Log onto oswegoplayers.org for ticket information or call the box office at 315-343-5138.

