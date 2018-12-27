IBEW Local 43 Donates Baby Items to Oswego Hospital’s Maternity Center

OSWEGO – The IBEW Local 43’s apprentice class continued its holiday tradition at Oswego Health and recently donated baby items for new families at the Maternity Center as part of a class service project.

To support the project, class members collect bottles and cans throughout the year through the IBEW’s Cans4Kids program.

The funds are then used to purchase items needed by area hospitals and other organizations.

Oswego Health’s Maternity Center offers families a comfortable and homey environment; featuring attractive private rooms each with its own bathroom containing a large soaking tub.

This environment is complemented by the latest technology.

A caring and knowledgeable staff oversees the entire family’s needs.

To learn more about the Maternity Center or to arrange a tour, please call 315-349-5572.

