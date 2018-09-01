Inaugural James Shutts Memorial Draws 21 Entries to Oswego Kartway; Dan Kapuscinski Races to Victory

OSWEGO, NY – The James Shutts Memorial ‘Double Deuce’, presented by Novelis, drew 21 Super Heavy Clone entries to the Oswego Kartway Classic, with Dan Kapuscinski driving to the victory worth more than $250 in the 44-lap feature.

After restarting from the rear of the field on two occasions, Kapuscinski managed to grab the lead from Jason Moll on lap 34, running away to his third career Classic triumph and 20th career win at Oswego Kartway.

Jordan Sullivan and Nick Tryt would charge hard at the end of the race to claim second and third ahead of Nick McGill and Brian Sobus in the top five positions.

Tryt would set fast time for the two-segment feature, earning $122 from D&S Landscaping and proceeded to lead 20 of the first 22-laps in the race’s opening segment.

However, it was Ross Spilman charging on the outside of the Kartway to steal the lead from Tryt at the lap 22 halfway break to claim $122 of his own from Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions.

Spilman, Tryt, Sullivan, Moll and Dave Richer were the top five after the first 22-laps with McGill riding in 6th.

During the halfway break an inversion pill was drawn, revealing the number five, inverting the front five positions with Richer taking the pole position in the second 22-laps ahead of Moll and Sullivan.

Moll would come alive in the second segment to take the lead as Richer would spin while battling in the top three.

While the battled raged up front, Kapuscinski was working through the field after restarting 9th in the order for the final 22-lap segment.

By lap 32, Kapuscinski had managed to work by McGill, Sullivan and Tryt, with only Moll left as the leader. Laps later, Kapuscinski worked to the low side of Moll in turn one to take the lead and then survived two late race cautions for the victory.

Sullivan and Tryt passed McGill on the last lap to take second and third with McGill, Sobus, Rusty Natoli, Spilman, Jason Spaulding, Jason Parkhurst and Moll ending in the top ten.

Both Moll and Spilman would run into mechanical gremlins, knocking them from a chance of victory after running up front the majority of the event.

12th annual Oswego Kartway Classic

Inaugural James Shutts Memorial ‘Double Deuce’

Oswego, NY

James Shutts Memorial ‘Double Deuce’ (44 laps): 1. 00M – DAN KAPUSCINSKI, 2. 72 – Jordan Sullivan, 3. 08 – Nick Tryt, 4. 54 – Nick McGill, 5. 22 – Brian Sobus, 6. 55 – Rusty Natoli, 7. R99 – Ross Spilman, 8. 34 – Jason Spaulding, 9. 0 – Jason Parkhurst, 10. 10X – Jason Moll, 11. 11 – DJ Shuman, 12. 92 – Dave Richer, 13. 16 – Todd Moran, 14. 138 – Matt Fay

B-Main (15 laps, 4-qualify): 1. 00M – Dan Kapuscinski, 2. 55 – Rusty Natoli, 3. 22 – Brian Sobus, 4. 16 – Todd Moran, 5. 410 – Mike Fowler, 6. 63 – TJ Clayton, 7. 39 – Roderick Mooney, 8. 38 – Dan Butterfield, 9. 537 – John Altman III, 10. 12 – Shawn Jeffery

Time Trial (10-lock in): 1. 08 – Nick Tryt: 8.136, 2. R99 – Ross Spilman: 8.158, 3. 10X – Jason Moll: 8.207, 4. 54 – Nick McGill: 8.252, 5. 138 – Matt Fay: 8.265, 6. 92 – Dave Richer: 8.266, 7. 72 – Jordan Sullivan: 8.315, 8. 11 – DJ Shuman: 8.360, 9. 0 – Jason Parkhurst: 8.389, 10. 34 – Jason Spaulding: 8.389, 11. 00M – Dan Kapuscinski: 8.402, 12. 55 – Rusty Natoli: 8.427, 13. 22 – Brian Sobus: 8.442, 14. 537 – John Altman III: 8.447, 15. 410 – Mike Fowler: 8.547, 16. 63 – TJ Clayton: 8.548, 17. 16 – Todd Moran: 8.550, 18. 12 – Shawn Jeffery: 8.592, 19. 39 – Roderick Mooney: 8.637, 20. 38 – Dan Butterfield: 8.847

