Industrial Tire of CNY Returns As Title Sponsor Of Sportsman Shootout At The Fulton Speedway

FULTON, NY – Major marketing partner, Industrial Tire of CNY, will once again be the title sponsor of the lucrative, driver and fan favorite Sportsman Shootout Championship 50 during the 33rd Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend presented by SUNY Canton on Friday and Saturday, September 28-29.

Known as one of the crown jewels and prestigious races to win for the Sportsman in the Northeast, one had to look no further than 2017 when 111 competitors attempted to qualify for the event. It would take ten heat races, five consolations and four B-Main races to set the 30-car starting field for the Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout 50.

In the 50-lap battle 2017 track champion, Ronnie Davis III, won his second straight $2,500 victory over Dave Marcuccilli, Rocky Warner Todd Root and Brad Rouse.

The $2,500 to-win Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout 50 holds a high level of importance in the Northeast Sportsman landscape as it will be the first event in the DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series ‘Fall Championship Challenge,’ the format that will see the best drivers from four different regions face off in a six-race playoff for the Overall DIRTcar Sportsman Championship.

Industrial Tire of CNY will once again be putting up heat races bonuses to the top three finishers in each heat. 1st – $150. 2nd – $100. 3rd – $50

Located at 1015 Hiawatha Blvd. East in Syracuse, Industrial Tire of CNY is a family-owned and operated company founded by Dennis Beaudette more than a decade ago and will continue to be in the family name for another generation with Dennis’ two sons, DJ and Marty following their father’s footsteps. Industrial Tire of CNY, believe one of their superior assets is their dedicated and highly skilled workforce enabling them to respond quickly and efficiently to service their clients’ requirements.

Their reputation relies on their swift response and local relationship to Upstate New York. “Exceed customer expectations” has been the guiding principle of their company and has proven successful and will continue to be their objective in the future.

New and Used Tires

Industrial Tire of CNY’s superior tire inventory gives our customers the opportunity to compare prices to find the right tire to fit their budget.

Goodyear© Retread Plant

With this addition, we can eliminate your company’s costly equipment downtime by offering a quick turn-around time on retreads. Our team is highly experienced, with over 70 years in the retreading industry.

Rim Reconditioning

Industrial Tire of CNY’s rim re-conditioning facility is equipped with the IMI Wheel Refinishing System to recondition steel wheels and polish aluminum wheels to a mirror finish.

To see all the services, they have to offer and hours of operation please visit www.industrialtirecny.com

For ticket information, entry forms, camping cost and regulations and everything else you need to know for a fun 33rd Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend go to www.fultonspeedway.com.

Once there click on the Outlaw 200 logo at the top of the page.

Any questions you might have and for future marketing opportunities please call (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] Like the track Facebook page and Twitter page

