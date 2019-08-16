Infrastructure Improvements Made at Oswego Industries

FULTON, NY – In December of 2016, Oswego Industries Executive Director Laurie Davis received a call from Governor Cuomo’s office.

The agency had been awarded an $860,000 grant through The Dormitory Authority of New York State’s Nonprofit Infrastructure Capital Investment Program to make significant improvements to its 85,000 square foot facility at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton.

The work took approximately two years to complete, with the last of the funding being disbursed in 2019.

Improvements were made throughout the facility to promote the safety and well-being of both staff and individuals, such as roof repairs; the replacement of aging doors, dock seals and canopies; and the addition of control systems to secure the facility.

Program locations were also reorganized throughout the building to increase access for individuals with limited mobility and streamline operations, which ultimately increased productivity.

“The NICIP grant represents a significant investment – not just in Oswego Industries, but in our community as a whole,” Executive Director Davis said.

In recognition of that community investment, the agency hired six local contractors, including Emmons HVAC, Volney Multiplex and Rowlee Construction, and purchased from area businesses whenever possible.

Furthermore, the grant allowed for improvements to be made for the agency’s production department, which employs a workforce of approximately 90 developmentally disabled adults to produce items such as belts, hospital gowns, scrubs and coveralls.

Most of these products are manufactured under federal contracts through SourceAmerica and New York State Industries for the Disabled but a large percentage of work is also being fulfilled for local or domestic customers.

The improvements and expanded space for production will create more jobs and provide additional revenue for Oswego Industries.

For more than 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions.

Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment.

Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment, day habilitation programs, and Medicaid service coordination. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities.

Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...