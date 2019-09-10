Inked Artistry Class Supports Friends of Library Programming

OSWEGO – Ink artistry with Melissa Green of Stolen Moments will benefit the programs of the Friends of the Oswego Public Library on Oct. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Steamers Bar and Grill, 70 E. First St.

Green is an ink artist from Dexter, NY, who will teach program participants how to use alcohol ink on two wine bottles and finish them off by putting battery-operated cork fairy lights in them.

The cost is $45 per person, which includes the two-hour class and all of the supplies for two bottles.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Friends of the Library at the Oswego Public Library.

Green advises class participants to bring an old shirt because ink can stain.

She will provide rubber gloves for anyone who wants them.

The process uses rubbing alcohol so anyone with asthma or other breathing issues may want to bring a mask.

Participants may also want to bring a box or other container to bring finished pieces home in case they are still a little wet.

Preregistration is required as seating is limited.

For more information, go to Facebook at Stolen Moments or Green’s website at http://www.stolenmomentsart.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...