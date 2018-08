Inmate Who Died At OCJ Identified

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the inmate who died in the facility on Friday, August 10th.

He is identified as Daniel U. Ellis, 34, of Oswego.

The Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the death, and is working with the Oswego County Coroner’s Office, the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the New York State Commission of Correction.

