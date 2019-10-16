International Elvis Tribute Artist, Actor to Perform at Flaming Star Festival

OSWEGO – Oswego resident Michael Paul Callahan has been invited to perform in a world ranked Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Festival in Toronto Oct. 25-27.

Artists selected are coming from all over the world.

This is annually the best of the best competing and performing.

The weekend is all under one roof at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Toronto, featuring the competition of 29 Elvis Tribute Artists, headliners shows and After Party Event Friday and Saturday 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. with open mic and a Halloween costume contest Saturday night.

Callahan is an international “Elvis,” a multiple award winner including in Europe, in custom Elvis costumes, many made by Elvis’ actual costume designer.

The Elvis years 1960s-1974 are highlighted by him.

As a black belt he is able to truly reflect Elvis onstage, including voice, appearance, humor, guitar and karate.

He is also the owner of A Time for Legends, with many “legends” like Elton John, Rod Stewart, Reba M, Roy Orbison, The Blues Brothers, Johnny Cash and more offering a Vegas style show with 1-7 legends per show.

He also likes to give back to Central NY, for example he performs annually for Oswego and other city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremonies, and hospitals for people that are unable to attend a concert.

This year he will be in Mexico and Syracuse as well for their Christmas tree lighting events, parade.

Callahan was a national gospel recording/concert artist, promoter and producer of many years, opening for and performing with the biggest names in Christian Contemporary Music in the world like Amy Grant, The Imperials (Elvis’ back-up singers and famous gospel group), David Meece, Larnelle Harris and most of the Grammy and Dove Award winners.

He is also a Hollywood movie actor, acting for years in plays, musicals, the lead in several films and movies, and several Hollywood movies with stars like Jeff Goldblum, Adrian Brody and more.

He has also been Teen Angel for the Broadway musical Grease two years ago.

For ticket information to Flaming Star go to: https://www.flamingstarfestival.com/buy-tickets

