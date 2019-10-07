Internships in New York State Government

A Legislative Column by Assemblyman Will Barclay

Offering our youth firsthand opportunities in government helps students gain a deeper understanding of our communities, our state, and the world we live in.

It also helps them understand the freedoms and rights we have in this country while empowering them with the knowledge they need to become a part of tomorrow’s solutions.

Here in New York State, there are opportunities offered at various levels of government that can give students a firsthand experience and even prepare them for a professional career.

Internships with the Assembly, the Senate, the Unified Court System, the Attorney General’s office or at any number of state agencies are always an excellent way for students to get their foot in the door and to start learning about state government.

With the Assembly Session Internship, up to 150 interns are selected to work in Albany during session.

Each intern is assigned to a representative and helps with constituent concerns, assists with correspondence with the public, and learns about session.

Interns become familiar with the state budget, learn how bills are advanced or stopped in committees, and learn about some of our state’s challenges.

The program culminates in a “mock session” where interns are given the opportunity to debate proposals on the Assembly floor.

It’s always encouraging to see the excitement and optimism they have for the future and see how they use the opportunity to help move our state forward.

To learn more about this program or to find the application, please download the application at https://nyassembly.gov/internship/.

This is a paid internship program that allows graduates of any major (school) the opportunity to learn firsthand about state government.

Undergraduate session interns receive a $6,600 stipend and a full semester’s credit, and graduate students receive a $15,000 stipend for participating in the internship program.

Applications are due this year on Nov. 1 for the spring semester.

To learn about other state internships, visit the New New York Leaders Initiative at https://nysinternships.cs.ny.gov/nnyl/

