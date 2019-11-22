FULTON, NY – Irene Arden, 98; of Fulton, went home to God peacefully Thursday evening November 21, 2019.

Irene’s journey began in 1921.

She was the daughter to Carl and Pauline (Kolianda) Sadofski of East Brunswick, NJ.

Irene was a sister to three brothers and two sisters who have all gone to their rewards.

In 1947, she became the bride of Edward Arden (Ardanowski) of Sayreville, NJ.

They moved to Fulton, NY, in 1947 where they remained and raised their children: Elizabeth Arden of Albany, NY, Robert Arden who passed in 2009, Richard Arden who passed in 2003, Edward Arden of Mannsville, NY, and Deborah Arden of Red Creek, NY.

She is also survived by her daughters-in-law: Glenda Arden of Fulton, NY, and Lane LeRoy of Mannsville, NY; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Regina Crisafulli of Maryland, Vincent (Ulkem) Crisafulli of Albany, NY; their children, Alara, and Dahlia; Amy (David) Finch and their son, Anthony, Hollie (James Jackson) Arden and their sons, David and Chase and step-granddaughter, Tina (Tomoyuki) Shinya and her daughter, Nina of California.

Irene was always a participant in church and school activities, especially at St. Michael Church until its closing in 2007 and more recently of Holy Trinity Church, Fulton.

Irene enjoyed sports, housekeeping, gardening, arts, crafts, sewing, reading and travel to always keep her busy and active.

She was a member of the Catholic Daughters Court Per Lemoyne #833, Granby Seniors, Golden Agers and a past member of the AARC of Oswego County until 2009.

A funeral service will be conducted 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

