Ithaca College Students Named to Fall 2018 Dean’s List

ITHACA, NY — Ithaca College congratulates students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester.

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List:

Occupational Therapy major Reilly Patrick of Oswego

Integrated Marketing Communications major Connor Sheffield of Oswego

Music Education major Bethany Cripps of Central Square

Television-Radio major Alexander Haessig of Oswego

Music Education major Brian Breen of Phoenix

Business Administration major Gianna Giamartino of Central Square

Television-Radio major Tanner Wegzyn of Oswego

About Ithaca College

Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance.

Home to some 6,500 students, the college offers more than 100 degree programs in its schools of Business, Communications, Humanities and Sciences, Health Sciences and Human Performance, and Music.

Students, faculty and staff at Ithaca College create an active, inclusive community anchored in a keen desire to make a difference in the local community and the broader world. The college is consistently ranked as one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright scholars, one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly schools in the country, and one of the top 10 colleges in the Northeast.

