It’s a Wonderful Life Actor To Sign Autographs

OSWEGO – On Wednesday, December 11, at 1 p.m., Jimmy Hawkins, who played Tommy Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life, will sign autographs at the Richardson Bates House Museum, 135 E. Third St. in Oswego.

Hawkins is visiting Oswego as one of the producers of a major motion picture on Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, the only woman to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Coming to the area for the annual Seneca Falls It’s a Wonderful Life Festival, Hawkins feels it is important to take the opportunity to visit Oswego, talk with local historians, and see first-hand the personal belongings of Dr. Mary Walker that are located in the Richardson-Bates Museum.

Dr. Mary Walker is the most notable citizen in Oswego Town’s history and there is increasing national interest in her life.

During his research visit to Oswego, the public is invited to meet Hawkins at a signing event at the Richardson Bates House Museum between 1 and 2 p.m.

Fans of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will have a chance to get his autograph for a fee of $20 on an item they bring or some items that will be for sale.

For more information, contact the museum by email at

[email protected] or phone at 315-343-1342

