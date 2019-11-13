Jack Frost is Coming to Amboy

AMBOY – The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present a public program, Jack Frost Hike, on Sunday, November 24 at 2 p.m.

The musicians of spring, summer and early autumn have completed their concerts; some retreating into the forest soil and pond substrate, others departed for southern engagements.

Jack Frost now roams the woodland spreading his message to year-round residents: “Old Man Winter is approaching; prepare yourselves.”

Dress warmly and enjoy a wander with Jack Frost and naturalist Pat Carney along the trailed and beaver pond to explore the sights and sounds of the forest wildlife and plant life in preparation for the winter ahead.

There is a $4 fee per person with a family rate of $12.

Children younger than the age of 3 are free.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in Amboy, eastern Oswego County.

For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286, ext. 400.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs.

