PHOENIX, NY – Jack L. Pierce, 68, of Fulton, NY, passed away

on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019, in Syracuse, NY.

He was born in Oswego, NY, on Sept. 21, 1950.

He was a highly experienced

tire technician and did so most of his life, retiring in 2012.

He loved camping, hunting, and fishing with his children.

He was predeceased by his mother, Gloria (Stoutenger); his father, William Quinn; his brother,

Tony; his sons, Thomas, in 2001, and Joseph in 2007.

Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 18 years, Kristin A. (Szatanek) Pierce; his two sons, Jack L. (Shelley) Pierce Jr. and Matthew J. Szatanek; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; seven siblings; his sister-in-law, Michelle Moon and her husband

Martin; and several nieces and nephews.

To abide by Jack’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

