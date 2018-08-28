Jack Patrick Purchases Shawn Muldoon No. 1; Preparing Car for 62nd Bud Classic 200 This Weekend

OSWEGO, NY – Longtime Pathfinder Bank SBS campaigner Jack Patrick has driven a full blown Supermodified, but has never before been a big block car owner. That will change as the 62nd Budweiser International Classic 200 approaches.

With Classic Week under way and a switch over to crate engines imminent for the Pathfinder Bank SBS division, the man known as the driver of the No. 9 MOPAR powered Small Block Super has now purchased the No. 1 Supermodified from Shawn Muldoon.

“23 years ago I bought my first house and my first race car, a SBS, in the same week,” Patrick said. “Fast forward to this week and I just accepted a purchase offer on that same house that was previously rented. I’m now using that to buy Shawn’s car and live my dream of driving the baddest cars on this planet. With the rule change, I said now or never.”

For his Supermodified endeavor, Patrick is teaming up with longtime Oswego fan and crew member James Rusaw for Classic Weekend as well as the 2019 season.

“A couple of days ago I saw on Facebook that James Rusaw was interested in getting into Supermodified racing and so here we are,” Patrick said. “It certainly eases the grief I’ve been feeling about not being able to run my Mopar SBS anymore.”

Patrick will attempt to qualify for the Classic this weekend, first taking on ‘Pole Day’ qualifying on Friday. Should the seven time Small Block Super feature winner fail to make the big show on August 31, he will then turn to the two semi-final events set for Sunday afternoon.

“I’m excited beyond belief about the chance to race in the cars I grew up watching in the biggest race of all,” Patrick said. “We’re hoping to get some practice and start learning about these cars this weekend, and most of all have some fun.”

As part of his Pathfinder Bank SBS career, Patrick has those seven wins, as well as fifty one top five finishes to his credit. The ‘Flying Fireman’ from Fulton is also second in all-time Small Block Super points with an impressive total of over 15,000 points.

Classic Weekend 2018 is scheduled to feature ‘Pole Day’ qualifying for the Budweiser International Classic 200 on August 31. On September 1, ISMA rolls into town for the 25th Bud Light Supernationals alongside the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s Toyota Mod Classic 150 before the three day event concludes with the 62nd annual Budweiser International Classic 200, the 27th annual Bud Light Classic 75, plus the first ever 350 SMAC Supermodified Classic 35 on September 2.

Three-day general admission seating is still available at just $90 with three-day pit passes also on sale for $125. For more information on ticket pricing or to purchase tickets, call the speedway box office at (315)-342-0646, email [email protected], or visit OswegoSpeedway.com

