FULTON, NY – Jacqueline Denise Akins, 47, of Fulton passed away peacefully early Saturday morning September 21, 2019, at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego.

She was born in Oswego, NY, to the late Clifford and Constance (Trombley) Akins.

Jacqueline had been a resident of Fulton for most of her life.

She enjoyed watching her favorite DVDs and listening to music.

Jacqueline is survived by her brothers: Ronald (Lynn) Deyo of Adams, NY; Rick (Kelly) Deyo of North Carolina, Jason (Karen) Akins of Constantia, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be conducted 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Funeral Service will follow at noon in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., with Rev. Sandra Rude officiating.

Burial will be held in Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

