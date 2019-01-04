January 3, 2019

Jacquelyn “Jackie” Condon, 71, of Fulton, passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Oswego Hospital. She was born in Fulton to Theodore and Gertrude Tracy and was a lifetime resident of Fulton. Jackie retired from the Nestle Company where she was a dedicated employee for over 20 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Ives of Pennellville; four brothers, T.J., Tim, Terry and Tom Tracy; one sister, Jaleen Baum; two grandchildren, Courtney (Andy) Frataccia and Ryan (Emily) Frataccia; four great grandchildren, Milania, Camille, Vivienne and Cole as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John Condon in 2008.

There are no calling hours or services. Contributions in Jackie’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org. To leave a message of sympathy for the Condon family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

