James Collins Celebrates 25 Years With The County

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Infrastructure, Facilities and Technology Committee presented James Collins with a certificate of appreciation for his 25 years of service to the county.

Collins is a medium equipment operator / highway worker II with the Oswego County Highway Department.

From left are legislators Patrick Twiss, District 13; Paul House, District 8; Linda Lockwood, District 11; Committee Chairman Stephen M. Walpole, District 14; Collins; his wife Rebecca; Kurt Ospelt, superintendent of the Oswego County Highway Department; David M. Holst, District 4; Marie C. Schadt, District 19; and Committee Vice Chairwoman John J. Martino, District 6.

