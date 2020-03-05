James E. “JET” Totman, 82 passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at La Paz Regional Hospital in Parker, Arizona.

Born in Syracuse, NY on November 4th, 1937, to the late Franklin Allen and Pearl Totman Stanton , Jim graduated from Parish High School, Parish, NY in 1955. After graduation he was hired by General Electric.

Jim was first married to the late Sylvia Maloney in July, 1957. They had two children James, Jr. and Bambi Lynn. Jim later married his life-long love, Beverly Jean Schupp on October 12, 1968 and resided in Mexico, N.Y. where they raised their two children Leslie and Lisa.

Jim worked for Rockwell International Power Tool Division in Syracuse, NY as an Engineer for several years. He worked for and retired from Bell & Howell in 2001. After retiring, he went on to drive school bus for the Mexico School system until 2003.

Jim enjoyed bowling, tinkering with electronics and boating with friends and family. He also loved music. He and his wife Bev owned and operated “Movin’ Music”, a for-hire DJ service. Jim operated a CB radio set for many years where he acquired numerous friends from all over the country.

Jim was pre-deceased by his parents Franklin and Pearl, his infant daughter Bambi Lynn Totman, his brother John M. Stanton and his beloved Maltese dog, Bruiser.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years Beverly, his sons James Totman Jr. of Hannibal, NY, Leslie Totman of Mexico, NY and a daughter Lisa (Mike) Morgan of Canton, NY; three sisters Mary (Mauri) George, and Patricia Whyland of Syracuse/Fairmount, NY and Anne Haggerty of Riverview, Fl; grandchildren Jamie and Sharon Totman, Kristi St Clair and James Darcy; several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews as well as his adopted Maltese dog, Happy.

Jim’s ashes will be interred in Mexico, NY in the late spring. The date for the Memorial Service will be announced at that time.

