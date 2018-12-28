James E. “Jimmy” Allen, 63, of Scriba, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday December 25, 2018.

Jimmy was born on June 28, 1955, to the late Donald and Lena (Scaccia) Allen.

He was a 1973 graduate of Oswego High School.

After graduation, he served in the armed forces.

Upon discharge, he worked out of Laborer’s Local 214 and then went on to be a long-haul trucker.

Surviving are two brothers, Donald (Nancy) Allen, Arizona and Paul Allen, New Haven; three sisters, Barbara (Ed) Riley, Florida, Jeanne Allen, Arizona and Peggy (Rick) Michael, Scriba; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Jimmy will be held in the spring.

