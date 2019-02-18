OSWEGO, NY – James J. Furnari, 79, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019, at the Morningstar Care Center.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Ann (Gentile) Furnari and was a graduate of Oswego High School.

He was employed with General Electric and later was the owner and operator of Jim’s Radio and TV Repair.

Mr. Furnari was a member of the Coast Guard for four years.

He was a member of the K of C #227 and was a volunteer for the St. Louis and St. Joseph’s bingo.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, the former, Shirley Haws; two daughters, Sharyl (James) North of Oswego and Sandra Birdsell of Rochester; one granddaughter, Rebecca North. a grandson, David ( Amanda) Birdsell; and several great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Judith Furnari, in 2011.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

