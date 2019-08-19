OSWEGO, NY – James J. (Jim} Ruggio, 90, of Liverpool, NY, and previously from Oswego, died peacefully at the VA Hospital, Syracuse, Monday August 19, 2019.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Vita and Frank Ruggia of Oswego; and seven brothers: Carmen, Anthony, Joseph, William, Alfred, and infant brothers, Joseph and William.

He is survived by his five children, David (Carol) Ruggio, Michael (Kathy) Ruggio, Karen (Ashwin) Amanna, Steven (Zhao xia) Ruggio, Debra Ruggio.

Jim is also survived by his sister, Frances Enwright; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Jim served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and he was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus.

Jim was an usher and longtime volunteer at St. Joseph’s Church, where he was a very devout Catholic and family man.

A memorial mass will be held Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Oswego, at 9 a.m. Friday August 23.

Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

A special thank you goes to his former wife Theresa and her husband Bob Domachowski, who provided care for Jim in their home.

A special thank you also goes to the VA Hospital, Syracuse, for all its care and support.

Contributions may be sent to The VA Hospital, 800 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210.

