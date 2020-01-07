FULTON, NY – James “Jim” Izyk, 77, of Fulton, passed away Sunday morning January 5, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, after a short illness.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Francis and Josephine (Tryniski) Izyk.

Jim had been a resident of Fulton for most of his life and he was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1959.

Jim was a veteran having served in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1964, during which time his ship, the USS Rankin, was an active participant in the Cuban, Missile Crisis Blockade.

He was a longtime employee with Armstrong World Industries, Fulton, where he worked as an electrician.

Jim later retired from Interface Solutions, Fulton.

He was predeceased by his wife, Meridth Izyk, in 2014.

Jim is survived by his children: John (Michelle) Izyk of Fulton, Joanne Izyk of Colorado, Cheryl Izyk Rathmann of Oswego, Cassandra (Chris) Jones of Fulton; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately.

There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers. donations may be made in memory of James Izyk, Radioman Petty Officer 2nd Class USS Rankin crew member 1960-1964.

