FULTON – James “Jim” M. Foster, 71, of Fulton passed away at home unexpectedly.

Jim enjoyed driving truck and being a “gearhead,” always working on cars, racing at Fulton Speedway and running his used car dealership.

He was predeceased by his mother, Shirley Felix; step-father, Fred Felix and siblings, Carla Taylor and Gary Giberson.

Jim will be greatly missed by his wife of 31 years, Carol; siblings, Linda (Richard) Rowley, Henry “Spike” (Cindy) Giberson, Tammy Allen, Vanessa (Doug) Newcombe and Katrina (Gary) Morley; aunt, Alice Foster; brother-in-law, Bill (Alicia) Taylor; grandchildren, George and Alaina; two step-daughters and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

