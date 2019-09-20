OSWEGO, NY – James L. Blanchard, 55, of Oswego, died Sunday September 15, 2019, at his home after a sudden heart attack.

He was born in Oswego, the son of the late Rufus and Frances (Weeks) Blanchard.

James remained a resident of the Fulton, Oswego area all his life.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, and was a collector of Coke a Cola memorabilia.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Jack Blanchard.

James is survived by his seven siblings, Mary Anne Johnson of Fulton, John Blanchard of Arizona, Gerald Blanchard of Oswego, Patricia Jayne of Florida, Richard Blanchard of Fulton, Janet Rollis of Canastota and Susan Blanchard of Fulton; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Tuesday September 24, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, with a service at 3:30 p.m.

Burial will be in Martville Cemetery.

