OSWEGO, NY – James R. Carroll, 66, a resident of Fulton, passed away on Monday February 3, 2020, at his home.

Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late James E. and Irene (Robarge) Carroll.

He was a graduate of Oswego Catholic High School and had attended SUNY Oswego.

He was employed with Huhtamaki and was a well-known guitar player.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed canoeing.

Surviving are his son, Ryan Carroll of Syracuse; two daughters, Kayla Carroll of Syracuse and Alicia Carroll of Fulton; a brother, David (Helen) Carroll of Oswego; a sister, Eleanor Mayer of Minetto; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...