James Sharkey Suspends Campaign for Oswego County Sheriff

OSWEGO – James R. Sharkey has formally suspended his campaign for Oswego County Sheriff.

Sharkey was running on the third-party line “Protect and Serve.” As a lifelong resident and local businessman and former elected town highway commissioner he intended to use his experience to run the administrative position of Sheriff.

“My intent for running for Oswego County Sheriff was to return the department to the servant of the Oswego county taxpayers and remove ‘politics’ from this critical law enforcement agency.” Sharkey said. “I want to thank the huge response I received in the petition process and the many…many people that greeted me and offered their support. “

While Sharkey is ending his campaign, his time on the campaign trail is not over.

“I am supporting Don Hilton in his campaign for Sheriff. He is a good man, with incredible experience,” Sharkey said, noting Hilton’s experience as a federal drug officer, his knowledge and unique connections will enable him to fully utilize and develop programs to combat the drug challenges Oswego County faces.

Having met with Hilton, Sharkey sees him as an honest guy, who can really renew the Sheriff’s department and bring back respect it seems to have been lost over the years, he added.

With more than 30 years of law enforcement experience Hilton has demonstrated extensive leadership, ranging from major crimes coordinator, S.W.A.T. team leader, and supervising homicide investigator. Hilton has the ability and tools to lead the department to excellence, Sharkey said.

His vision for the Sheriff’s Office will earn respect, both internally and externally; creating something the entire community can be proud of, he said.

Boosting moral internally and creating an active community presence is something Sharkey and Hilton both agree will foster long-term success.

Sharkey believes he and Hilton have similar goals and strong support from the community.

Sharkey also feels that many members of law enforcement have the confidence that Hilton will lead the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department by example and return strong leadership, integrity and accountability to the men and women of the department.

In closing Sharkey said, “I am asking the voters of Oswego County to make the right choice on Primary Day, September13, and to vote Hilton.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

