OSWEGO, NY – James W. Fragale, 38, of Oswego, passed unexpectedly on Thursday October 3, 2019, at University Hospital, Syracuse.

Born and raised in Oswego, James was the son of John Fragale at Arizona and Bonnie (Woolworth) Roderick Matott of Oswego.

James was a fence installer and was employed by Syracuse Fencing.

He was a blue collar worker, who enjoyed comic books, video games and was a huge Dead Pool fan.

He was also a marijuana enthusiast.

More than anything, he loved his family.

He enjoyed all time spent with them, especially his children and his nieces and nephew.

In addition to his parents, James is survived by his loving daughters, Trinity Valentin-Fragale and Lilliana Fragale; his sister, Jessica A.E. Woolworth; four brothers, Eric S. Wooworth, Jona-than C. Matott, Branden W. Matott and Cory E. White; his grandmother, Lois Woolworth; two nieces, Marlo Matott and Evelyn Woolworth; and nephew, Rory Johnson.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, October 9, from 3-5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

The family asks that if you are in need of help please contact Farnham Family Services 315-342-4489. www.farnhaminc.org

James’ arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.

