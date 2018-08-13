Jane F. Dunn, 75

FULTON, NY – Jane F. Dunn, 75, of Fulton, passed away on Friday, August 10, 2918, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, where she lost her courageous struggle to battle cancer.

Born in Penn Yan, NY, she was the daughter to the late William and Dorothy Bucher.

Jane was an avid photographer and artist and loved spending time in her flower garden.

She is now at peace, certainly making everyone laugh on the other side.

Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Arthur Dunn of Fulton; a daughter, Karen Dunn of Fulton; a son, Kevin Dunn of Atlanta, Ga.; and three grandchildren.

Jane’s wish was to have no calling hours or services.

Please remember her with the smile she always made you have and the light that she emanated from her soul.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of the arrangements.

