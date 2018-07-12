Jane M. Hart, 90

FULTON, NY – Jane M. Hart, 90, of Fulton, died Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Morningstar Nursing Home, Oswego.

She worked at Nestles in Fulton.

Jane was a former Communicant of St. Michaels Parish, now Holy Trinity.

She was a member of the St. Michaels Club and a charter member of Fulton Polish Home.

Jane was also a member of the Golden Agers and the Fulton Women’s Club.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jack E. Hart.

Jane is survived by her three sons, Jack R. Hart, David Hart and Charles R. Hart; along with her three grandchildren, Joseph, Michael and Paige.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 13, from Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, in Fulton.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Friends and family are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Sugar Funeral Home, 224 W. Second St., S., Fulton.

