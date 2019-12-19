OSWEGO, NY – Janette Mulcahey, 88, of Minetto, died Tuesday December 17, 2019, at her home, with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Luigi and Aniela (Wieliezko) Bellardino.

Mrs. Mulcahey worked at the DuBois Hotel in housekeeping for many years.

She enjoyed gardening where she grew flowers and vegetables to share with the family.

She also found great comfort in feeding and watching her birds.

Her family will remember her wonderful baking where she always shared her baked goods.

The most important love of all was spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren, which always brought her great joy.

Mrs. Mulcahey was predeceased by her husband, Richard Mulcahey, in 2008.

She is survived by her children, Daniel (Tammy) Mulcahey, Richard (JoAnn) Mulcahey, Diane (Michael) Gates all of Oswego.

In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Paige Mulcahey Aiden Mulcahey, Melanie Burton, Brett Mulcahey, Patrick Gates, Jill Mulcahey, Ryan Mulcahey, Adam Best, Ashley Best; and great-grandchildren, Killian Mulcahey, Lillie Mulcahey, Gabriel Gates and Morgan Burton.

Mrs. Mulcahey is also survived by her sisters, Susie (Frank) Fox of Granby, Mary Tremack of Oswego and Nellie Roach of South Dakota.

Her dog, Kahula, will deeply miss her.

Mrs. Mulcahey was predeceased by her siblings, Helen Castiglia, Philomena Proppe, Louise Ardiuni and Anthony Bellardino.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday December 21, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.

Calling hours will be Friday December 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

Contributions may be made in Mrs. Mulcahey’s name to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

