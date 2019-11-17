FULTON, NY – Janice M. Gentile, 61, of Oswego, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after a long battle with ALS.

She was born in Syracuse, a daughter to the late Jerry and Patricia Collins Van Antwerp.

She spent her life in the healthcare field working as an LPN, specializing in geriatric care.

Janice enjoyed playing bingo, reading and cross-stitch, but especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Mark; three children, Christopher (Amber) Gentile, Nicole (Jeremy) Powers and Mark (Tiffany) Gentile; six grandchildren, Carter, David, Riley, Brooklyn, Parker and Amalia; four siblings, Joyce, Sallie, Patty and Jerry; her dear friend, Betsy; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, November 22, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

