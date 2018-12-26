January Food Sense Orders Now Being Accepted

OSWEGO – Any residents of the Oswego area that would like to make their food dollars go farther may order January Food Sense packages until noon on January 11.

All Oswego-area residents may use the program.

There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.

The January package includes chicken tenderloins, veal patties, frozen strawberries, Italian meatballs, spaghetti sauce, diced tomatoes, pollock fillets, pepperoni pizza, Italian sausage, cheese ravioli, and fresh produce.

Payment in cash or EBT card must accompany the order.

Complete size and price information will be available at the time of ordering.

January specials at various prices include popcorn chicken, mozzarella sticks, stuffed pork chops, meatloaf, shrimp, scalloped potatoes, and pantry box.

Specials may be ordered with or without ordering the monthly package.

Orders may be placed in person at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 W. Second St., Oswego, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through January 11 at noon.

Orders may be placed by mail but must be received by January 9, with the envelope marked “Food Sense” on the front.

Checks must be payable to The Salvation Army. Mail to The Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126.

Orders cannot be taken by phone.

Food orders must be picked up on January 24, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., upon presentation of the order form.

The Food Sense program is a service of the Food Bank of Central New York.

The Oswego County Salvation Army is the official site for the city of Oswego and vicinity.

A basic assortment of food items is offered each month, along with several specials.

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County.

In October, the Corps provided 1,140 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 917 in Fulton.

It also provided 81 Oswego households with groceries for 1,071 meals and 166 Fulton households with groceries for 4,167 meals, and it distributed about 800 loaves of bread.

Fourteen households purchased low-cost foods through the Food Sense program of the Food Bank of Central New York.

Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office in Oswego between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

