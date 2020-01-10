FULTON – Did you know? January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized each year on January 11th. The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County (CAC) will be using this month as an opportunity to raise awareness about the issue of human and child trafficking.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.

Every year, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide. It can happen in any community and victims can be any age, race, gender, or nationality.

The CAC will be participating in the Blue Campaign, a national public awareness campaign. This campaign is designed to educate the public, law enforcement and other community partners to recognize the indicators of human trafficking, and how to appropriately response to possible cases.

The Blue Campaign raises awareness of human trafficking that is happening around the world, including in our community,” said Tara Keough, Outreach and Prevention Advocate. “We encourage community members to wear blue on Friday, January 10 or Saturday, January 11 for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Also, be sure to take photos and share them on social media with the #WearBlue hashtag.

Located at 163 S. First St. in Fulton, the CAC is a non-profit organization that works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, medical providers, mental health providers, and victim advocacy professionals in Oswego County to protect and serve child victims of sexual and physical abuse.

For information on how you can support the efforts of the CAC visit www.oswegcac.org.

