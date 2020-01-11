January ‘Learn and Lunch’ Features Pharmacist Jamie Branshaw

OSWEGO – Bishop’s Commons at St. Luke welcomes Wayne Drug Pharmacist Jamie Branshaw to their next “Learn and Lunch” event on January 23, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“Learn and Lunch” features a half hour educational program followed by a free lunch that includes soup, salad and dessert served in their Grand Dining Room.

This month Pharmacist Jamie Branshaw will share important information about medications, vitamins and supplements and things you should know to help avoid adverse interactions.

“Learn and Lunch” is free of charge and open to the public.

Because of the popularity of this program, those planning to attend should RSVP to Bishop’s Commons at 315-349-0799 before January 20.

Bishop’s Commons is conveniently located at 4 Burkle St. in the city of Oswego, easily accessible to families and visitors.

On the web at www.bcommons.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...