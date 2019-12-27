January Workshops Set At Library

OSWEGO – At Oswego Public Library, Erin Lohnas will continue to teach the four newest workshops in January: Common Phone Issues, Opening PDF Files, Using the New NCLS App and Using Compressed and Phone Files.

Thursday workshop and open lab times will be switched starting in January, so the open lab time will be available in the afternoon from 2 to 4 and the workshop will be available in the morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gaming Labs will continue to be available every other Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. so that kids and teenagers can use our HP Omen gaming laptop to play games such as Fortnite, Minecraft, Kerbel Space Program and others.

The library will be closed on January 1 for New Year’s Day and on January 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Here are the workshops that will be available in January:

? 3D Printing Workshop – Thursday, January 2, 10 a.m. – noon and Saturday, January 11, 2-4 p.m.

? Introduction to Computers (#3, #4 and #5) – Mondays January 6, 13 and 27, 10 a.m. – noon.

? Using the new NCLS App – Monday, January 6 and Saturday, January 25, 2-4 p.m.

? Using Overdrive – Tuesday, January 7, 2-4 p.m.

? Common Phone Issues – Wednesday, January 8, 2-4 p.m.

? Navigating ancestry.com – Thursday, January 9, 10 a.m. – noon

? Google Docs and Drive – Monday, January 13, 2-4 p.m.

? Using Universal Class – Tuesday, January 14, 2-4 p.m.

? Opening Compressed and Phone Files – Wednesday, January 15, 2-4 p.m.

? Using Apple iPads and iPhones – Thursday, January 16, 10 a.m. – noon

? Sharing Photos Online – Tuesday, January 21, 2-4 p.m.

? Computer Maintenance – Wednesday, January 22, 5-7 p.m.

? Navigating Facebook – Thursday, January 23, 2-4 p.m.

? Using the new NCLS App – Saturday, January 25, 2-4 p.m.

? Microsoft Office Overview – Monday, January 27, 2-4 p.m.

? Using G-Mail – Tuesday, January 28, 2-4 p.m.

? Internet Basics Overview – Wednesday, January 29, 2-4 p.m.

? Selecting an Apple PC – Thursday, January 30, 2-4 p.m.

Tech Help Open Lab will be held on the following dates during January:

? Tech Help Open Lab:

o Tuesdays, January 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10 a.m. – noon

o Thursdays, Januar 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2-4 p.m.

o Fridays January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 10 a.m. – noon

? Special Open Labs: Internet Basics Q&A January 8, 5-7 p.m., Job Application Open Lab January 15, 5-7 p.m., Open Lab and Appointments January 29, 5-7 p.m. and Gaming Labs January 3, 17 and 31, 2-5 p.m.

The Library Learning Center is located on the lower level of the Oswego Public Library and is open Monday-Friday.

All programs are free and open to the public.

Please call the library at 341-5867 to register for workshops or if you have further questions.

Sign-up sheets are also available at the main desk for you to sign up for courses.

