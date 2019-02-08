OSWEGO, NY – Jaquelyn M. “Jackie” Fischer, 69, a resident of the Oswego area, passed away on Wednesday February 6, 2019, at the Seneca Hill Manor.

Jackie, who was truly a child of God, was born in Oswego to the late William and Anna (Buskey) Fischer and was a graduate of Oswego High School.

She was formerly employed with Donahue’s Tavern, her family’s business, Fischer’s Sunoco, and later with the Port City Collision.

Jackie was previously the treasurer of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Scriba.

Jackie enjoyed volunteering at the Manor’s gift shop, journaling, doing arts, crafts and reading.

She cherished her family and friends the most.

Surviving are her two sisters, Billie Johnson and Kalene Fischer (and favorite brother-in-law and buddy, Al McCarty), both of Scriba; as well as her nephews, Jesse (Paige Baldwin) McCarty and Bill Fischer of Scriba; nieces, Samantha (Jeremy) Lewis of Granby, Tammy (Mike) Brooks of Texas and Stacey (John) Coleman of North Bay; and best friend and cousin, Lucy Haresign of Scriba.

Also surviving are several great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as many more loving family members, including loving cousin, Jan E Smith of Nevada.

She was predeceased by her brother, Frank Fischer in March 1995; her niece, Ann Marie Fischer in February 1995; and great-niece, Angel Rose Lewis in October 2006.

There will be no calling hours.

However, there will be a celebration of Jackie’s life to be determined at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers or donations, her family asks: please live your lives as she did. Be fiercely loyal to those you love, hold a hand, offer kind and comforting words to others and complete random acts of kindness every single day, as she did.

As Jackie said, always remember your prayers.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Seneca Hill Manor for all of the love and kindness they showed her during her residency.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

