Jasiu Klocek To Play At Fulton Polish Fest

FULTON – Jasiu Klocek and his strolling accordion will be at the Fulton Polish Home’s Polish Fest on Sept 29 playing from noon to 2 p.m.

Klocek began playing the accordion at the age of 6 or 7 and has been playing ever since.

His dad, grandpa and uncles all played musical instruments and they would play Polish songs at family gatherings with Jasiu on the accordion.

His dad would always sing Goralu czy ci nie zai!!

At 15, Klocek formed a pop band with some musicians from his school.

By 1968 or 1969 he put a Polka Band together and have played such venues as the NYS Fair, Syracuse Polish Festival and many local parties and weddings.

He has also been on the Polish Home’s float at the Fulton Memorial Day and Oswego 4th of July parades as well as performing at the Fulton Polish Home with his group the Salt City Brass on numerous occassions.

The Fulton Polish Fest will be held on Sept 29 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Fulton Polish Home and will also feature Joe Stanky and his Cadets live on stage from 3 to 7 p.m.

Great tasting traditional Polish and American food will also be available at reasonable prices.

Admission is free and there is plenty of parking at this family event.

