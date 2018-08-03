Jazz Organist Monaco Joins Slate of Headliners For Fulton Jazz Fest Anniversary

FULTON – Tony Monaco, the Hammond B3 Organ “Monster,” returns to The Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. and joins Saturday headliners Pat Bianchi and Nancy Kelly.

Festival president Joe Cortini said. “Tony made our festival extra special last year, and his return to this stellar lineup makes for a weekend that can’t be missed on our tenth anniversary.“

“Tony Monaco is without a doubt one of the top jazz organists in the world. He frequently tours Europe and the Far East,” Cortini added. “This marks the third time he’s shared his talents at our festival. He has asked me to join him on drums along with Syracuse jazz standout Jeff Martin on guitar. Jeff and I did a couple shows earlier this year with Tony; This one promises to be over the top!”

They have also added the Scott Dennis Five Tet at 5 p.m. Friday.

Jazz vocalist Dennis was featured in last year’s Jazz at the Cavalier series in Syracuse and is a mainstay with The Sola-Mar-Tini Trio and several big bands throughout CNY.

If you like Sinatra and Buble, you’ll love Dennis.

Backing Dennis will be Rick Montalbano on piano, Matt Vacanti on bass, Jeff Martin on guitar and Joe Cortini on drums.

Jazz Fest is back on the river where it began, in Fulton’s Lock 3 Canal Park and marina.

Cortini said, “It’s the perfect setting, right on the river by the Oneida Street bridge and Tavern on the Lock Restaurant. Admission is free, and there’s plenty of free parking in several city lots. Fulton Savings Bank returns as the main stage sponsor.”

In addition, this project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts.

Thursday, August 9 – Bullhead Point

7-9 p.m. Casey Max and the DixieKats

Friday, August 10 – Lock 3 Canal View Park

5 p.m. Scott Dennis 5tet

6 p.m. Chuck Lamb Trio w/special guest Jeff Nania

8 p.m. Atlas

Saturday, August 11 – Lock 3 Canal Park

3 p.m. Tony Monaco Trio

5 p.m. Pat Bianchi Trio

6:30 p.m. Nancy Kelly

8 p.m. Classified

Food choices abound at this year’s festival, Cortini said.

Tavern on the Lock will be offering jambalaya, gumbo, Creole chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs and macaroni salad; plus, beer, wine, soda and water.

In addition, Kathy’s Cakes and Specialty Treats will be serving a variety of desserts and coffee, plus cupcake shakes and ice cream cookie sandwiches.

For more information about the festival, call or text Fulton Jazz Fest at (315) 760-5299, or [email protected]

The event is online at www.fultonjazzfest.com, and on Facebook under Fulton Jazz Festival.

