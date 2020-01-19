OSWEGO, NY – Jean Boome, 81, of Oswego, died January 16, 2020, at Oswego Hospital.

Born in Lycoming, NY, she was the daughter of the late Richard Lawton Sr. and Jeannette “Sarah” (March) Lawton.

She worked at a nurse’s aide for many years at St. Luke Health Services.

She loved puzzles, her dog and NASCAR especially Jeff Gordon.

Surviving are her husband, Kelvin Boome; a daughter, Denise Warta (Dale Trosper) of Nebraska; three grandchildren, Mandy (Brandon) Goodenow, Patrick Stevens, Alyssa Preitauer; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Jean was predeceased by a brother, Richard Lawton Jr.; and a sister, Connie Farrare.

Calling hours will be held 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, January 21 with services to follow, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.

