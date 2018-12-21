FULTON, NY – Jean F. Huard, 79, of Fulton; passed away Friday morning December 21, 2018, at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego, after enduring a short illness.

Jean was born in Fulton, to the late Leon and Ann (Nalle) Wood.

She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.

Jean was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton, and later retired in 1998 from the Fulton Consolidated School District after 20 years of service as a lunch server.

She was a member of the YMCA having enjoyed participating in the water aerobics program.

She was an avid poker player with her lady friends, and she loved going to the beach.

Jean, her husband, and family enjoyed many camping vacations at Fair Haven, NY, and in their later years they traveled to several destinations and they began to winter in Florida.

She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Jean is survived by her husband of 59 years: Eugene “Sonny” Huard of Fulton; their three children: Jeffery (Sharon) Huard of Minoa, NY, Jill (Robert) Huard-Bruns of Oswego and Julie (Kenneth) Banks of Lakewood, Ohio; two siblings: Dawn Allen of Orono, Maine, and Joseph Wood of Fulton; and her beloved eight grandchildren: Alexander, Eleanor, Christopher, Grace, Lucas, Allyson, Nathan and Katie; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Stephen Wood.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., Fulton, with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating.

Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Calling hours will be conducted Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Donations may be made to the St. Luke Health Services Activity Fund, 299 E. River Road, Oswego, NY 13126.

