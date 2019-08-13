FULTON, NY – Jean Kellar, 91, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at St. Luke’s Nursing Home.

A native of Granville, NY, Mrs. Kellar had resided in the Fulton area most of her life.

She retired in 1990 after 16 years with the Fulton Consolidated School System as a school bus driver.

She previously worked for Golden Sun Bus Service.

She was a member of State Street United Methodist Church, Fulton, and Elizabeth Chapter #105 O.E.S., Fulton.

She was a volunteer for the Fulton Chapter Girl Scout Council, 4-H Club, Boy Scout Troop #713 and Cub Scout Pack #713.

She was predeceased by her husband, Nelson, who died in 2003; and by a daughter, Rebecca Hoffman, who died in 1986.

Surviving are two daughters, Linda Frost of Bristol, Connecticut, and Laurie Reis of Martville; four sons, Richard of Mesa, Arizona, Randy of Washington, DC, Michael of Fulton and Joseph of Baldwinsville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, at State Street United Methodist Church, 357 State St/, Fulton.

Burial will be in Fairdale Cemetery on a later date.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

