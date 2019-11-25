HANNIBAL, NY – Jean M. LaFurney, 84, of Oswego, formerly of Hannibal, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. at Monroe Community Hospital.

She was born in 1934, in Oswego, a daughter to the late Earl and Harriet Kennedy Bradley.

Jean was a graduate of Oswego High School.

She retired from Black Clawson after several years in the finance department.

Jean was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth LaFurney. in 1974.

Jean is survived by her four children, Brad (Margaret) Sherman of Oswego, K. Michael LaFurney of Hannibal, Mark (Shelley) LaFurney of Hannibal and Karen (Jack Crouse) Bishop of Oswego; five grandchildren, Aric P. Arnold of Colorado, Libby V. Sherman of Oswego, Brenna R. Sherman of Oswego, Paige E. LaFurney of Hannibal and Sarah J. LaFurney of Hannibal; two great-grandchildren, Ella L. Arnold and Aric P. Arnold Jr. both of Colorado; brother, Richard (Diane) Bradley of North Carolina; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 29, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, at Our Lady of the Rosary, 923 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

Burial to follow in Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Hannibal Sport’s Booster Club or charity of your choice in Jean’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

